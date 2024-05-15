Azerbaijani Speaker briefs Singaporean president on COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam have discussed preparations for COP29 to be held in Baku in November this year, the parliament’s press service has told News.Az.

President Shanmugaratnam said that his country will actively participate in the upcoming COP29.The sides highlighted the exceptional role of political contacts, as well as reciprocal visits and meetings in the development of bilateral relations. Noting that economic relations are the key components of bilateral relations, they underlined that the current level of trade and economic ties provide a solid basis for expanding cooperation.The sides emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in deepening relations between the two countries. They also stressed the significance of regular contacts, dialogue and exchange of views in this area.Speaker Gafarova also briefed the Singaporean president about the current situation in the region and the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

