Azerbaijani speaker pays working visit to Türkiye

A parliamentary delegation led by Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Ankara on a working visit on 27 April in order to join the 12th plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told News.az.

Amongst the delegation members are Head of our parliamentary committee and working group for inter-parliamentary connexions with Türkiye Ahliman Amiraslanov and MPs Nizami Jafarov, Javanshir Feyziyev, Malahat Ibrahimghizi, Hikmat Mammadov, Sadagat Valiyeva and Anar Mammadov.

News.Az