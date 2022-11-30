Azerbaijani state aims to increase export potential: KOBIA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani state aims to take practical measures towards increasing the country’s export potential, Samir Humbatov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Trade and Export Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Humbatov noted that Azerbaijan uses most of its oil revenues for the development of the non-oil sector and the expansion of non-oil exports.

According to the KOBIA deputy chairman, increasing international trade always remains important.

“Although our main export products are oil and oil products, KOBIA is always ready to support entrepreneurs to develop the non-oil sector and expand exports,” he added.

News.Az