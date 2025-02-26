Azerbaijani state and government officials visit Khojaly genocide memorial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, other state and government officials have visited the Khojaly genocide memorial on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

The state and government officials put flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims, News.Az reports.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

On February 26, 2025, Azerbaijan marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, a tragic event during the Karabakh conflict. Following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Armenian forces escalated their offensive against Azerbaijanis, leading to the mass murder of civilians in various Azerbaijani villages, including Khojaly. Before the genocide, around 50 residents of Malibeyli and Kushchular villages were killed by Armenian forces in February 1992.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian forces committed the horrific genocide in Khojaly, killing 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly. Over 487 were wounded, and 1,275 were taken prisoner, with the fate of 150 remaining unknown. This massacre is a central part of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, with recognition from several countries, including Pakistan, Sudan, and 22 U.S. states.

News.Az