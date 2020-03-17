Azerbaijani State Customs Committee comments on restrictions for passage of freight vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The entry and exit of people and cars from Georgia and Iran from Azerbaijan are currently prohibited in accordance with the rules of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, within the measures to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee told Trend.

“These restrictions will also be applied from March 18 at the customs and border checkpoints located on the border with Russia,” the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee said. “Given the numerous appeals to the State Customs Committee, these restrictions apply only to passengers and light vehicles. There are no restrictions for the passage of freight vehicles.”

“Vehicles arriving to Azerbaijan from Iran, where coronavirus is widespread, after disinfection in several stages are sent to a special terminal on the territory adjacent to the border,” the State Customs Committee added. “The cargo in the terminal is unloaded from vehicles with the Azerbaijani registration plate and sent to their destination.”

“The drivers of vehicles carrying transit goods in the country are accompanied by the traffic policemen,” the State Customs Committee said. “Freight vehicles moving to other countries continue their trip after disinfection.”

“Presently, the State Customs Committee is working intensively,” the State Customs Committee said. “All necessary steps are being taken to ensure easy, unhindered and quick trade.”

“Those involved in foreign trade have been notified that customs clearance will be carried out uninterruptedly in connection with Novruz holiday in all customs offices from March 20 inclusive,” the State Customs Committee said.

