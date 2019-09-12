Azerbaijani State Customs Committee introducing innovative technologies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee has signed a protocol of intent with the Chinese company Huawei in Baku, Trend reports referring to the committee.

The document was signed by First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Ismayil Huseynov and head of Huawei Tech. Azerbaijan Liu Jianwei.

The purpose of signing the protocol of intent is to render mutual support for the implementation of information and communication technologies, telecommunications, network equipment, technological innovations.

“The State Customs Committee pays special attention to the implementation of innovative projects to ensure the convenience and safety of citizens,” Huseynov said.

He added that important steps are being taken to apply IT technologies in the work of the committee.

In turn, deputy chairman Igbal Babayev expressed hope that the protocol of intentions signed with Huawei would create conditions for the use of IT technologies in the customs sphere.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world, founded in 1987.

News.Az

