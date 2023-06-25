Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s assets surpass $49 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan rose from $45.03 billion to $49.03 billion during 2022, according to the official figures, News.Az reports.

62.1 percent ($30.4 billion) of the total portfolio was invested in the debt obligations and money market instruments, with 19.6 percent ($9.6 billion) in stocks. Another 6.2 percent ($3.1 billion) was spent on real estate, the remaining 12.1 percent ($5.9 billion) was invested in gold.

By the end of 2022, the Fund’s investments covered 66 countries and 17 currencies.

News.Az