Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s assets surpass $49 billion

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s assets surpass $49 billion

The assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan rose from $45.03 billion to $49.03 billion during 2022, according to the official figures, News.Az reports. 

62.1 percent ($30.4 billion) of the total portfolio was invested in the debt obligations and money market instruments, with 19.6 percent ($9.6 billion) in stocks. Another 6.2 percent ($3.1 billion) was spent on real estate, the remaining 12.1 percent ($5.9 billion) was invested in gold.

By the end of 2022, the Fund’s investments covered 66 countries and 17 currencies.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      