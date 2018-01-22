Azerbaijani State Security Service exposes big network engaged in currency smuggling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has exposed a big network engaged in currency smuggling, the Department of Public Relations of the State Security Service told APA.

The network engaged in currency smuggling was exposed as a result of operative and investigative measures taken by the State Security Service from 15 to 18 January.

It was established that during 2017, participants of the criminal network smuggled undeclared cash in the amount of over $80 million, more than five billion Russian rubles and up to 249,000 euros from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani citizens Aqil Mammadov, Mustafa Mustafayev and Vugar Babayev, as well as Georgian citizen Mamed Izmailov and other persons involved in the mentioned crimes were detained and brought to justice.

Investigative and operational measures are underway.

News.Az

News.Az