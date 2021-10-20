Azerbaijani State Security Service head meets with ICRC vice-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission for Prisoners, Hostages and Missing Citizens Ali Naghiyev received a delegation led by Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Gilles Carbonnier on October 19, News.Az reports citing the service’s website.

The parties discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, as well as issues of mutual interest in the humanitarian mission carried out by this organization.

Touching upon the search for Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the Karabakh conflict, Naghiyev expressed hope that the ICRC will continue to play an active role and contribute to this process.

According to Naghiyev, given the new realities in the region, visits of ICRC representatives to Azerbaijan’s territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed can be made through the territory of Azerbaijan, not Armenia.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the topic of returning home citizens of Azerbaijani origin and their family members from the Middle East region, in particular, from Syria and Iraq.

The ICRC vice-president expressed his satisfaction with the useful cooperation with the government of Azerbaijan and confidence that the joint productive work to address the above issues will continue.

News.Az