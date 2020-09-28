Azerbaijani State Service: Many volunteers appeal to participate in battles

Azerbaijani State Service: Many volunteers appeal to participate in battles

+ ↺ − 16 px

A lot of citizens have recently applied to the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription to participate in the battles for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, said First Deputy Chief of the Service, Major General Zaur Abdullayev.

Abdullayev made the remarks at a press conference on Monday.

"This shows that the Azerbaijani citizens will participate in mobilization with great enthusiasm," major general said.

The Azerbaijani president signed a decree on partial mobilization on Sept. 28.

News.Az