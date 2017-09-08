Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Supreme Commander-in-Chief to get new powers

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President of Azerbaijan) will be granted new powers.

To this end, the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption will discuss on Sept. 12 a draft amendment to Article 5 of the Law “On defense”.   
 
According to the draft amendment, Azerbaijan’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President of Azerbaijan), along with the powers to create and liquidate military schools, military departments and scientific research organizations of higher educational instutions, will also granted a power to create and liquidate scientific enterprises and organizations of the Armed Forces.
 
MP Zahid Oruj, who is a member of the parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption, told APA that the Law “On defense” of Azerbaijan grants the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to introduce military doctrine to the parliament, draft state programs for the development of weapons and military equipment, declare war or peace in coordination with the parliament: “The draft amendment was proposed given that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief has powers to create and liquidate military schools, military departments and scientific research organizations of higher educational instutions.”

