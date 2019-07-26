Azerbaijani swimmer to compete in EYOF Baku 2019 semifinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Having scored 26.72 seconds, Azerbaijani female swimmer Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah has reached the semifinals of the 50 m freestyle competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 26.

A Serbian athlete was the first to reach the finish line (25.64 seconds).

The semi-finals and finals of the freestyle competitions among women will be held during the evening session.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

News.Az

