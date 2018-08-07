Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum to be held in Lugano

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Swiss Confederation has got an approval on hosting the Azerbaijan-Switzerland business forum in the Swiss Canton of Ticino.

The event is expected to involve representatives of central and local Swiss offices, as well as business circles and diplomatic corps accredited in Switzerland, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation reported.

Ambassador Mrs. Ibrahimova met with chief of the International Cooperation Department of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Ticino Canton Kyara Krivelli and Mayor of Lucca Marco Borradori. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, the ongoing economic reforms in Azerbaijan and the favorable investment climate in our country and the possibilities of organizing events on the Azerbaijani economy. During the meeting, discussions were held on mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Tangio canton.

At the meeting it was noted that 71 companies with Swiss capital operate in Azerbaijan. Also, Azerbaijan's investments in Switzerland made $1.2bn. The trade turnover between the two countries reached $ 240 mln in 2017. This is a 40% increase.

News.Az

News.Az