Azerbaijani, Swiss presidents meet in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga in Davos.

The sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. They exchanged views on Azerbaijan's experience during its chairmanship in the UN Security Council. Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security, as well as regional security was also emphasized at the meeting. Pointing to the economic ties between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, the sides hailed the development of this relationship.

Cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy was discussed at the meeting. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the renewable energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan. The possibility of the use of renewable energy in the areas of tourism, transport and agriculture in the coming years was noted. The high alternative energy potential of Azerbaijan was also emphasized at the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az