Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter grabs gold medal in Taiwan

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani has claimed a gold medal at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan.

Report informs that the 26-year-old athlete competing at 80 kg category joined the fight in 1/16 final round. He first won over Portuguese Jean Michel Fernandes with the score of 29:1, later, Russian Bogdan Grechkin with the score of 25:8 and Japanese Hidenori Ebati with the score of 32:15. The world champion claimed victory over local taekwondoka Wei Ting Liu in the semi-final with the score of 12:4. In the decisive round, he defeated Spanish Raul Martinez Garcia with the score of 6:3.

Notably, it was the second gold medal and overall, the fourth medal of Azerbaijan at the Universiade. The other day, taekwondo fighter Aykhan Taghizade (68 kg) grabbed a silver medal. Earlier, judokas Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) won gold, and Firudin Dadashov (90 kg) grabbed bronze.

