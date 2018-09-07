Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter qualifies for Youth Olympic Games 2018

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter qualifies for Youth Olympic Games 2018

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Javad Aghayev has booked a spot at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games after winning a qualifying event in Russia.

He won Russian Open G1 category tournament in the 63kg weight class, AzerTag reports.

The Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 6-18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      