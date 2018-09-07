Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter qualifies for Youth Olympic Games 2018
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Javad Aghayev has booked a spot at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games after winning a qualifying event in Russia.
He won Russian Open G1 category tournament in the 63kg weight class, AzerTag reports.
The Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 6-18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
News.Az