Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter qualifies for Youth Olympic Games 2018

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Javad Aghayev has booked a spot at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games after winning a qualifying event in Russia.

He won Russian Open G1 category tournament in the 63kg weight class, AzerTag reports.

The Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 6-18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

News.Az

