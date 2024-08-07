Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter to compete in Paris Olympics finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov has secured his place in the final at the Paris Olympics.

Magomedov, competing in the 58 kg weight category, faced Italian Vito Dell Aquila in the semifinals.The Azerbaijani athlete gained victory winning 9:4 in the first round and 11:1 in the second.To recall, in the 1/8 finals, Magomedov defeated Irishman Jack Woolley with scores of 7:4 and 12:7 in the respective rounds. In the 1/4 finals, he triumphed over Spanish taekwondo athlete Adrian Vicente Yunta with scores of 11:5 and 13:11.

News.Az