Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win 8 medals in Netherlands

Azerbaijani fighters have brought home a clutch of eight medals, including two golds from Dutch Open Taekwondo Championships 2019 held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, AZERTAC reported.

The gold medals came from Javad Aghayev (63kg) and female fighter Farida Azizova (67kg).

Gashim Magomedov (58kg) and Radik Isayev (+87kg) bagged silvers for Azerbaijan, while Bahruz Guluzade (54kg), Mahammad Mammadov (68kg), Ramin Azizov (87kg) and Payam Ghobadi Oughaz (87kg) grabbed bronze medals of the tournament.

