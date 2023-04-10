Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win three medals in Romania

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed three medals, including a gold, at the qualification tournament for the 3rd European Games held in Bucharest, Romania, News.Az reports. 

Sayyad Dadashov bagged a gold medal for Azerbaijan in the 54 kg weight class. Hamidreza Badrialiabadi (+87 kg) and Khanoglan Karimov (63kg) took bronze medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijan finished 2nd in the overall medal table.

The gold medallist Sayyad Dadashov obtained a direct spot for the European Games in Poland (G4), which will take place in Kraków-Małopolska, Poland on June 23-26.

Earlier, the names of 7 Azerbaijani fighters have been confirmed for the taekwondo competition at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games.


