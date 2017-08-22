Azerbaijani taekwondo player makes his way to final by beating his Armenian opponent

Taekwondo players of the Azerbaijani team took the start at the World Summer Universiade underway in Taipei.

According to azerisport.com, three athletes from Azerbaijan - Hashim Magomedov (54 kg), Yarkak Erish (57 kg) and Ayhan Tagizade (68 kg) stepped to the tatami.

Taghizade made his way to the semifinals by defeating the athletes from France, Great Britain, Spain and then upset Armenia's Sergei Vardazarian (31:14) in the semifinal. He is to encounter Boris Krasnov (Russia) in the final.

Yersh received a disqualification at the start, and Magomedov lost in the second battle.

