Azerbaijani, Tajik FMs sign cooperation program

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his counterpart from Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

At the meeting, prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in a number of areas were discussed.

The Tajik minister thanked the Azerbaijani side for its support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for its support and assistance in transit during the pandemic.

The sides stressed the importance of developing relations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, as well as mutual support in bilateral and international formats.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding bilateral ties, including in the fields of economy, trade, transport, education and culture. Thus, the importance of establishing direct air links, as well as the importance of developing relations between ADA University and higher education institutions of Tajikistan was noted. The two sides exchanged views on holding mutual cultural days.

Minister Bayramov invited his counterpart from Tajikistan to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan signed a Cooperation Program for 2021-2022 years.

News.Az





