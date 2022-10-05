Azerbaijani, Tajik presidents hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports.

The head of state congratulated the Tajik President on his birth anniversary, and wished him the best of health and new successes in his activities for the prosperity of the people of Tajikistan.

Emomali Rahmon thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the heads of state hailed the development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

