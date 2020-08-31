Azerbaijani tankmen advance to semi-finals of int’l contest (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani tank crews participating in the "Tank Biathlon" contest, which is held as part of the International Army Games-2020, on the next day of the competition, took part in the Individual Race of the contest, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

In its own group, Azerbaijani tank crews have demonstrated their individual skills in competitions with tankmen from China, Belarus, and Serbia.

According to the terms of the contest, our tankmen have destroyed 3 targets with accurate fire, and covering the distance along the route in a short time reached the semifinals.

News.Az