Azerbaijani tankmen reach semi-final of the "Tank biathlon-2018" contest

Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semi-final of the "Tank biathlon-2018" contest.

The drawing procedure for the semi-final stage of the "Tank Biathlon-2018" contest was held within the framework of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions. As a result of the drawing procedure, Azerbaijani tankmen will compete with the tankmen from China, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan in the semi-final.

