Azerbaijani tankmen reach semi-final of the "Tank biathlon-2018" contest
- 06 Aug 2018 10:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132783
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-tankmen-reach-semi-final-of-the-tank-biathlon-2018-contest Copied
Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semi-final of the "Tank biathlon-2018" contest.
The drawing procedure for the semi-final stage of the "Tank Biathlon-2018" contest was held within the framework of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions. As a result of the drawing procedure, Azerbaijani tankmen will compete with the tankmen from China, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan in the semi-final.
News.Az