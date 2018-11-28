Azerbaijani teachers’ 15th congress gets underway at Baku Convention Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 15th congress of the Azerbaijani teachers has kicked off at Baku Convention Center, AZERTAC reported.

Prior to the congress, the participants visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev. They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The congress participants then visited the Alley of Martyrs to lay flowers at the graves of Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

The event was opened with the performance of national anthem of Azerbaijan.

Participants in the event included head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova, as well as state and government representatives, MPs, scientists, and representatives of the educational organizations.

Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy Issues of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva read out the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s congratulatory message to the event participants.

In his remarks, Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov wished the congress success. He highlighted the achievements and reforms carried out in the education field under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

