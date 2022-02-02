Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani team departs for China to participate in Winter Olympics

Azerbaijan’s Olympians have today left for China to participate in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 to be held on February 4-20, the country’s Chef de Mission Anar Baghirov wrote on Facebook, News.Az reports. 

Figure skaters Vladimir Litvintsev and Ekaterina Ryabova, who are going to represent Azerbaijan at the Olympics, will travel to Beijing from the Russian capital of Moscow.


