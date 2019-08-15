Azerbaijani team wins Sea Cup-2019 international competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani team won the international Sea Cup-2019 competition held as part of the International Army Games 2019, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, captain Subhan Bakirov said at a press conference following the results of the competitions, Trend reports.

He noted that the competition was held at a high level.

"The Azerbaijani team ranked first with 212 points, Russia - second with 186 points, Kazakhstan - third with 142 points, Iran - fourth with 136 points," Bakirov said.

The head of the Russian Navy team, captain Sergey Ekimov thanked the organizers for the excellent conditions created for the competition.

"Azerbaijani sailors have demonstrated high professionalism, I congratulate the Azerbaijani team on the victory. The games were organized at the highest level," he said.

The head of the Kazakhstan delegation, captain Kanat Niyazbekov also noted the high level of preparation for the Sea Cup 2019 in Baku.

"I thank the Azerbaijani side for such an organization. At these competitions, the participants showed their professional qualities, demonstrating their skills for ten days. The Azerbaijani team won in a tense struggle, I congratulate Azerbaijan on this victory," he said.

The head of the Iranian delegation, captain Hossein Hasani, emphasized that the Iranian team is glad to take part in this competition again.

"First of all, I congratulate Azerbaijan on the victory. We are very pleased to be here, as these competitions allow us to exchange experiences. Such events between the Caspian states are very useful and contribute to the development of a common cultural experience, partnership and friendship between the participating countries," he said.

It should be noted that representatives of the armed forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates took part in the competition "Sea Cup-2019" as observers.

