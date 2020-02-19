Azerbaijani tenor receives Grand Prix de la Culture 2020 award

+ ↺ − 16 px

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, national tenor Yusif Eyvazov has received the prestigious classical music award of Grand Prix de la Culture in Austria, AZERTAC r

Eyvazov has been awarded in recognition of his perfect voice, performances and the characters he created on various opera stages around the world.

Grand Prix de la Culture is a joint project of Wiener Privatbank SE and the International Artists Agency Hollaender-Calix aimed at supporting young musicians in their careers and evaluating well-known artists in their performances.

