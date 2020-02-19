Azerbaijani tenor receives Grand Prix de la Culture 2020 award
People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, national tenor Yusif Eyvazov has received the prestigious classical music award of Grand Prix de la Culture in Austria, AZERTAC r
Eyvazov has been awarded in recognition of his perfect voice, performances and the characters he created on various opera stages around the world.
Grand Prix de la Culture is a joint project of Wiener Privatbank SE and the International Artists Agency Hollaender-Calix aimed at supporting young musicians in their careers and evaluating well-known artists in their performances.
News.Az