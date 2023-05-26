Azerbaijani territories contaminated with about million landmines and unexploded ordnance: Roots of Peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The territories of Azerbaijan are contaminated with about one million landmines and unexploded ordnance, said Heidi Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace, a humanitarian organization.

In her video address to the participants of the international conference on "Mine Action - The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals" in Baku, Heidi Kuhn said that during her recent visit to Azerbaijan, she heard the stories of people affected by mines.

“We have to turn the mined areas into gardens. About 60 countries are contaminated with almost 100 million mines and unexploded ordnance. Azerbaijan is one such country. The territories of Azerbaijan are contaminated with about 1 million mines and unexploded ordnance. We must unite and work to clear the territories of mines and prevent the installation of new ones,” Kuhn added.

