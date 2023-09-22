Azerbaijani to join Global Sustainable Transport Forum in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Sustainable Transport Forum will be held on September 25-26 in Beijing, News.Az reports.

More than 50 government officials, including ministers, heads of international and regional organizations and large companies will participate in the event organized by China's Ministry of Transport under the theme "Sustainable Transport: Working Together to Promote Global Development.” The Azerbaijani delegation will also participate in the forum.

China's Vice Minister of Transport Li Yang said that the forum will focus on promoting global connections, addressing regional gaps, sharing innovative technologies and equipment, advancing green and low-carbon development, and deepening partnerships in the transportation sector.

Beijing will also host the 15th International Exhibition on Transport, Technology and Equipment on September 25-27.

News.Az