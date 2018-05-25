Azerbaijani to present his innovative product in USA

+ ↺ − 16 px

GIST Net Alumnus Rashid Aliyev was selected from more than 280 applicants to participate in the U.S. Department of Commerce's The SABIT Program.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Baku, during this business program dedicated to Information Technology, Rashid will travel to Washington D.C., Texas and California to represent one of his products -- “Braille Teach - Interactive Braille alphabet teaching device.”

The SABIT Business Program is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to communicate with top managers of international corporations and discuss possibilities for cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az