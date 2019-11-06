Azerbaijani top official holds series of meetings in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev paid a business visit to Switzerland Nov. 4 and 5, Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Switzerland told Trend Nov. 6.

Hajiyev met with deputy state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Krystyna Marty Lang, diplomatic adviser to Swiss president Terence Billeter, as well as the co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Switzerland joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for Trade Agreements, Head of the Directorate for Bilateral Economic Relations of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Erwin Bollinger.

During the meetings, the parties expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

During a meeting held in the Swiss Foreign Ministry, Hikmet Hajiyev informed the opposing side about Azerbaijan’s priorities for the period of chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, the prospects for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the context of the latest contradictory statements by the Armenian leadership, which cause enormous damage to the negotiation process, acquainted them with the process of reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the economy, the judicial system and the state administration.

At a meeting in the SECO, an exchange of views took place on the transport corridor projects involving and being implementing by Azerbaijan, as well as on expanding economic ties between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az