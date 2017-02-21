Azerbaijani trade house registered in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minsk City Executive Committee registered Azerbaijan Trade House CJSC, said Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry in a message Feb. 21.

The company has been created in order to manage the trading house of Azerbaijan in Belarus, Trend reports.

The trading house will support the promotion of Azerbaijani goods under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in Belarus, marketing research, participation in exhibitions and other activities related to the promotion of Azerbaijani goods.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased by 21.5 percent and amounted to $6.34 million in January 2017, as compared to the same month of 2016, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

News.Az

News.Az