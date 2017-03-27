Azerbaijani triathletes to compete in European Cup

Azerbaijani triathletes to compete in European Cup

Azerbaijan`s national team will vie for medals of the 2017 Gran Canaria ETU Triathlon European Cup, which starts in Las Palmas, Spain, on Sunday.

The team includes Rostislav Pevtsov and Kseniya Levkovskaya, according to AzVision.

The Azerbaijani triathletes will have a training camp in Las Palmas after the tournament.

News.Az

