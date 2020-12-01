Azerbaijani tricolor flag flying again in Lachin – parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Lachin district from the Armenian occupation.

"The tricolor Azerbaijani flag is fluttering again in the liberated Lachin district, which was under the Armenian occupation for 28 years,” Gafarova said. “Long live the Azerbaijani troops headed by the supreme commander! Long live Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

In accordance with a trilateral declaration signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, the Azerbaijani troops entered Lachin district on December 1.

The Azerbaijani flag was raised on December 1 in Lachin district.

News.Az