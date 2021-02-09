Azerbaijani troops destroyed hundreds of Armenia's artillery pieces during Patriotic War - Major General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Only the artillery troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed over 380 artillery pieces of Armenia during the 44-day Patriotic War, Major General Aghamir Sultanov, Commander of the Missile and Artillery Forces of Azerbaijan, told reporters on Tuesday.

He noted that by means of modern universal radar systems of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the missile and artillery means of Armenia, which opened fire, were identified and destroyed by retaliation fire.

News.Az