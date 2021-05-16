Azerbaijani troops moving forward to operational areas during exercises (VIDEO)
- 16 May 2021 15:47
- 04 Oct 2025 04:33
- 161137
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-troops-moving-forward-to-operational-areas-during-exercises-video Copied
In accordance with the plan of the exercises, Azerbaijan’s troops, command posts, combat and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving forward to the areas of responsibility, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The troops' redeployment is implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization. The commandant service regulates all movements of troops and military vehicles.