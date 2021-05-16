Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani troops moving forward to operational areas during exercises (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani troops moving forward to operational areas during exercises (VIDEO)

In accordance with the plan of the exercises, Azerbaijan’s troops, command posts, combat and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving forward to the areas of responsibility, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The troops' redeployment is implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization. The commandant service regulates all movements of troops and military vehicles.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      