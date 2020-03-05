Azerbaijani troops redeployed during large-scale command-staff exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the decision made during the large-scale command-staff exercises of the Azerbaijani army, the troops and command posts were redeployed to operational areas, frontal and army aviation was transferred to reserve airfields, rocket and artillery troops were deployed to the reserve firing and starting positions, the Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

On March 2, the Azerbaijani army launched the large-scale command-staff exercises in line with the training plan of troops for 2020.

The exercises that will last until March 6 will be conducted on the terrain, maps and terrain board with the widespread use of information technology, to specify the combat crews and timing data, as well as to verify plans for the implementation of previously made decisions with the relevant headquarters.

News.Az

