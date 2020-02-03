Azerbaijani troops start new training period

+ ↺ − 16 px

The troops, army corps, formations and military units of the Azerbaijan Army began a new training period, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported Monday.

The primary goals and objectives, as well as their fulfillment during the training period, were brought to the attention at the meetings held in all military units.

The training process in the Army will be organized and conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the orders of the Minister of Defense, taking into consideration the risks and real threats on land, at sea and in the air to increase the level of combat readiness of troops.

The training on combat readiness, which has shown its high effectiveness, was conducted in all military units on the first day.

