Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces hold staff talks

In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye for 2023, the 14th Staff Talks between representatives of both countries’ Air Forces were held, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces representatives discussed issues of military cooperation in the city of Ankara.

During the talks, the importance of mutual exchange of experience was noted to further increase the professionalism of servicemen from both countries, as well as a detailed exchange of views on various issues was held.

According to the plan, the Azerbaijani delegation visited military units and military educational institutions of the Turkish Air Force.

News.Az