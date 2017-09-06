Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian FMs sign trilateral cooperation plan for 2017-2019
06 Sep 2017
Politics
A “Trilateral Cooperation Plan for 2017-2019” was signed within the framework of the 6th meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia on Septe
Moreover, the ministers signed a joint Declaration on the outcomes of the meeting.
