Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen hold computer-assisted command and staff exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted the “Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises held with the participation of servicemen of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, as well as representatives of relevant state structures, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The tasks on organizing the protection of strategically important regional economic projects were fulfilled at the exercises held at the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University.

It should be noted that the main objective of the international exercises is to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure interoperability between the armed forces of the three countries.

News.Az