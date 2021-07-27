Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani parliaments sign Baku Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Baku Declaration following Tuesday’s trilateral meeting.

The declaration was signed by Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop and Chairman of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser.

Sahiba Gafarova stressed that this document will contribute to strengthening strategic ties among the three countries.

News.Az