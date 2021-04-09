Azerbaijani, Turkish armies complete joint operational-tactical drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Operational-Tactical Exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish armies conducted in Azerbaijan have come to an end, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

During the exercises, interoperability of the operational units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies was improved, the skills of military decision-making among the commanders of operational units, as well as their ability to show initiative and control military units, were developed.

News.Az