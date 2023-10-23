Azerbaijani, Turkish armies launch joint tactical drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises with the participation of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces has started, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Up to 3000 military personnel from various types of troops of both countries, 130 pieces of armored vehicles, up to 100 artillery vehicles, more than 20 aviation and aircraft as well as engineering equipment and small boats are involved in total.

The exercises accomplish various tasks on application of artillery, aviation and other types of troops in military operations using modern combat methods, organization of their activities in interaction, building pontoon bridges to open the passage over rivers and descending in the depths of the imaginary enemy.

The main focus of "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises is on ensuring combat interoperability, improving management, exchanging experience and increasing the professionalism of the servicemen during the troops’ interaction.

News.Az