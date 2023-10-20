Azerbaijani, Turkish commandos work out nighttime tasks during joint tactical drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the eve of the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises to be held in Azerbaijan on October 23-25, fraternal countries’ commando units worked out actions on various tasks, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The commandos performed a tactical redeployment at nighttime under limited visibility conditions, conducted an assault and neutralized imaginary enemy’s sabotage group at the deployment point.

The main objective of the exercises is to improve servicemen’s tactical skills under limited visibility conditions and further increase commando units’ combat capability.

During the exercises, the commandos demonstrated high professionalism and successfully accomplished all tasks.

News.Az