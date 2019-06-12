Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar in Azerbaijan’s Gabala

Welcoming the Turkish delegation, Minister Hasanov noted that the military cooperation between the two countries is built on fraternal and friendly relations. He stressed that the Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation is developing and strengthening day by day.

Hasanov pointed out the significant role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of bilateral relations, underscoring the need for such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The Turkish minister, in turn, stressed the importance of these meetings in expanding mutual relations.

The meeting also featured a broad exchange of views on other issues of regional and mutual cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az