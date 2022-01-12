Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Turkish minister offered his condolences over the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on January 11 in the direction of Kalbajar district, on the state border between the two countries.

Akar reiterated that the Turkish Armed Forces always stand by Azerbaijan in the fight for justice.

News.Az