Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers hold phone talks

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Hasanov informed his colleague about the combat confrontation that occurred as a result of the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian side in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. He added that these acts of the opposing side were resolutely suppressed.

In his turn, Akar expressed his condolences regarding servicemen who became Shehids (Martyrs) as a result of a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces and wished recovery to the wounded.

Akar reiterated that today, Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers also held an extensive exchange of views on the current situation.

