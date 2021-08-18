Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers meet in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar during his visit to the International Defense Exhibition IDEF-2021 in Istanbul on August 17, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the parties noted the importance of developing cooperation in the defense industry and exchanged views on regional security, bilateral relations and other issues of interest.

News.Az